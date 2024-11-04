US Election: I’ll End Gaza War, Harris Vows

Share

In less than 24 hours to the much anticipated United States (US) election, the Democratic candidate and Vice President, Kamala Harris on Sunday said she would end the war in Gaza.

Harris spoke the final stretch of her campaign in Michigan where she risks losing the critical support of a 200,000-strong Arab-American community that has denounced the US handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

“As president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza,” Harris said at the start of her speech at Michigan State University, noting that there were leaders of the community present.

However, the rest of the speech was upbeat, with Harris spending more time urging people to get out and vote.

“We got two days to get this done,” she said as she canvassed for votes ahead of the election.

Earlier, Harris quoted scripture in a majority-Black church in Detroit, Michigan urging Americans to look beyond Trump.

“Let us turn the page and write the next chapter of our history,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Republican candidate former President Donald Trump on Sunday zigzagged through Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia the three biggest swing-state prizes in the Electoral College system that awards US states influence according to their population.

