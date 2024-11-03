US Election: Harris, Trump In Final Push To Secure Key Swing States

Share

As United States (US) anticipated presidential election draws near, the Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris and Republican candidate, Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigns in critical swing states.

Sunday Telegraph reports that as Harris focuses on the Rust Belt, his closest rival, Trump targets major battlegrounds.

With over 75 million early ballots cast, polling averages reveal an intensely close race, with neither candidate holding more than a three-point lead in key states, according to RealClearPolitics.

Harris, who is eyeing Michigan as a pivotal state, is scheduled for a busy Sunday across Detroit, Pontiac, and Michigan State University.

Her campaign aims to galvanize core Democratic demographics, including union workers and Black voters, though recent events in Gaza have stirred concerns within Michigan’s Arab-American communities.

Trump, meanwhile, will visit Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, states with substantial electoral weight.

However, he has faced backlash from recent rallies, particularly a Madison Square Garden event where controversial remarks from warm-up speakers alienated Hispanic and female voters.

Trump’s campaign remains steadfast, emphasizing an “America First” agenda.

To reach wider audiences, Harris made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Maya Rudolph, and her campaign plans to air a two-minute TV ad during high-profile NFL games, pledging unity and a “brighter future for our nation.”

A last-minute poll by the Des Moines Register, a trusted indicator, shows Harris making gains, with a lead in a state Trump previously won.

Both campaigns are hoping their efforts in these final days will be enough to secure victory in this tightly contested race.

