US Election: Harris Leads In Latest Two Survey

The United States (US) Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris has a slight lead over former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

According to two new polls, Harris leads Trump .by four points, 51%-47%, in an ABC/Ipsos poll of likely voters released on Sunday, up slightly from her 50%-48% edge in early October.

According to most surveys, it shows a dead-heat contest for the White House, keeping the race wildly unpredictable less than two weeks before Election Day.

A CBS/YouGov survey also shows Harris up 50%-49%, a shift from the vice president’s 51%-48% mid-October lead (the ABC poll had a margin of error of 2.5, and the CBS poll’s margin of error was 2.6).

An Emerson College Polling survey (October 23-24) released on Saturday has the two candidates tied at 49%, after finding Harris leading 49% to 48% one week earlier (the poll has a margin of error of 3), and it’s the first time in Emerson’s weekly poll that Harris hasn’t enjoyed a lead since August.

Several other recent polls show Harris is ahead in a Monmouth University poll of 802 registered voters taken Oct. 17-21.

Harris has a 47%-44% advantage over Trump among respondents who said they “definitely” or “probably” planned to vote for one of the candidates, while 4% choose “other” and 5% chose no candidate.

Harris erased Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden since announcing her candidacy on July 21, though her edge has decreased slightly over the past two months, peaking at 3.7 points in late August, according to FiveThirtyEight’s weighted polling average.

