US Election, Grid Collapse, New Anthem Top Nigerians’ Google Search In 2024

The just concluded election of the United States, incessant grid collapse, the new Nigerian national anthem, and personality of Bobrisky were the most searched on Google by Nigerians in 2024.

This was revealed by Google in its 2024 Year in Search for Nigeria releases yesterday. Nigerians became interested in the national grid due to consistent power failure as a result of the grid collapse.

According to reports, the national grid has collapsed more than 10 times this year. The report indicated the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention in the outgoing year.

“In Nigeria, this year’s results show a continued interest in the political and economic landscape, with searches related to the US elections, the new national anthem, and the national grid topping the news category in this order,” Google stated. According to the report, Nigerians were also curious about personalities like Bobrisky, who led the trending people’s list this year.

The report further shows that the music scene in 2024 was marked by a surge in popularity for artists like Shallipopi and Khaid, who also featured prominently in the overall personalities list.

The top trending song was “I Don’t Care” by Boy Spyce, followed closely by “Ozeba” and Commas” by Ayra. Nigerians also showed keen interest in understanding the lyrics of various songs, with “Ogechi lyrics”, “Ozeba lyrics”, and “Omemma by Chandler Moore lyrics” leading the searches in the lyrics category.

Commenting on the findings, the Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said: “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year.

“From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world.”

The report also revealed the happenings in the entertainment sector as movies like “A Tribe Called Judah”, “Treasure In The Sky”, and “Damsel” topped the most searches on the movie charts. The top TV series that captured the interest of Nigerian netizens included “Supacell”, “My Demon”, and “Queen of Tears”.

