US Election: Donald Trump’s New Scottish Golf Course Stirs Controversy 

Share

Barely 48 hours to the anticipated United States (US) Presidential election, former Vice President, Donald Trump is expanding his presence in Scotland with a second golf course at his Trump International Golf Links resort in Aberdeenshire.

The 18-hole course which is set to open next summer, honours his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who was born in Scotland’s Isle of Lewis.

Trump International claims the project will feature “The greatest 36 holes in golf,” complementing the resort’s original course, which ranks among the world’s top 50 according to Golf Digest.

The new course has sparked contrasting reactions among the Americans ahead of the election.

READ ALSO:

Supporters view it as a testament to Trump’s love for Scotland and a driver of local economic growth, with Trump Organization Executive Vice President Sarah Malone emphasizing the project’s “enduring commitment to Scotland.”

However, environmentalists and local officials, like Scottish Green Party lawmaker Maggie Chapman, warn that development could disrupt fragile sand dune habitats.

The original course has faced criticism since its opening in 2012, particularly after Scotland’s natural heritage agency removed the dunes’ protected status due to environmental concerns.

The Trump Organization asserts that the new course is designed to be “environmentally friendly,” sourcing local materials and fostering new biodiversity.

Although Trump promised in 2006 to invest £1 billion ($1.3 billion) and create 6,000 jobs, actual employment stands at around 600, and key projects, like a planned luxury hotel, remain incomplete.

Malone insists that the development is “Multi-phased” and aims to boost tourism with future accommodations.

The local community remains divided.

While some see the course as a business opportunity for Aberdeenshire, others, such as David Louden, are uneasy about Trump’s presence, linking it to broader controversies, including his recent conviction in the U.S.

Louden described the development as “a playground for the rich,” with green fees reaching £1,200 for a foursome.

Meanwhile, long-time resident David Milne, who refused to sell his land to Trump, continues to oppose the project, citing its “personal toll.”

The project’s future includes potential memorials to Trump’s mother, underscoring the former president’s personal and financial connection to Scotland.

As Trump International eyes further developments, the impact on Scotland’s landscape and economy will likely remain a topic of debate.

Share

Please follow and like us: