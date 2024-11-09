Biden Sets To Meet Trump At White House

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden will on Wednesday, November 13, meet with the President-elect, Donald Trump at the White House.
Saturday Telegraph learnt according to the statement issued by the White House, President Biden will meet Trump at the Oval Office at 11:00 am (1600 GMT).
The meeting is coming days after the US General election that saw Trump’s historic comeback to the White House as the 47th President of America.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that Biden pledged an orderly transfer of power back to the Republican he beat in a resounding election four years ago.
Recall that Trump who never conceded his 2020 loss sealed a historic comeback to the presidency in the November 5 vote, cementing what is set to be more than a decade of US politics overshadowed by his hardline right-wing stance.
Biden will join the few US presidents to return power to their White House predecessors.