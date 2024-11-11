US Election: Biden To Meet Trump At White House On Wednesday

Share

United States President Joe Biden is set to meet his Republican predecessor – and successor – Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

The meeting is scheduled for 11am (1600 GMT) on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the president’s office, Jean-Pierre said on Saturday. Biden, 81, called Trump shortly after the election to congratulate him on his victory and invite him to the White House.

The gesture is part of the usual protocol surrounding a power transition in the US, although Trump broke away from such conventions in 2020. Trump has never conceded losing the 2020 election to Biden and did not attend his inauguration.

The meeting on Wednesday is one of the rare direct encounters between Biden and Trump. Trump is set to be sworn in for his second term as president on January 20 after defeating Kamala Harris last week.

