US Election: Biden To Address Americans On Trump’s Victory

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden will on Thursday address the nation following the victory of former President Donald Trump in the just concluded presidential election.

According to the statement, Biden would speak on committing to a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump after his victory in the keenly contested election.

In what is expected to be a solemn moment for Biden, he will speak from the White House Rose Garden at 11 am (1600 GMT) to discuss the election results and the transition” to Trump’s second term.

New Telegraph recalls that Biden withdrew from the race against Trump in July 2024, passing the Democratic nomination to Vice President Kamala Harris only to see his legacy was likely threatened by the Republican’s surprising comeback.

However, he is determined to present a stark contrast to Trump, whose refusal to accept his own 2020 election defeat by Biden culminated in the violent assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Trump, falsely claiming voter fraud, also declined to attend Biden’s inauguration and blocked a standard transition process.

The White House confirmed that Biden spoke with Trump on Wednesday, “emphasising his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and underscoring the importance of uniting the country.”

Biden has sought to strike a presidential tone, reaching out to Trump and inviting him to the White House, despite their history of fierce rivalry.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump “looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call.”

