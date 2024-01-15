US Election: Biden Campaign Allies Raise $97m

President Joe Biden‘s 2024 re-election team and his Democratic party on Monday said they have raised over $97 million in the last three months of 2023.

According to Biden, this happened amid polls showing voter concerns over his age, high prices and handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

A year-end fundraising frenzy, the Biden team courted major donors in Washington, Boston, and California and credited the cash haul to “strong and growing grassroots enthusiasm.”

From October to December, more money was raised than both the $71 million that Biden and the Democratic Party had raised the previous quarter and the more than $66 million that Democrats and Barack Obama had raised during the fourth quarter of 2011 for Obama’s successful 2012 reelection campaign.

The $154 million that former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised for his unsuccessful 2020 reelection effort in the fourth quarter of 2019 eclipsed it. The Republican National Committee and Trump have not yet made public their fourth-quarter fundraising totals.

“Our democracy and hard-fought basic rights and freedoms are on the line in 2024, and these numbers prove that the American people know the stakes and are taking action early to help defeat the extreme MAGA Republican agenda again,” Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The Biden campaign has raised $235 million since its launch in April.

Biden’s re-election effort had $117 million in cash on hand at the end of December, across several of the party’s affiliated fundraising entities, which the Biden campaign said was the most amassed by a Democratic candidate in history.

The numbers come in as the state-by-state nominating contest set to kick off with Republican caucuses in Iowa on Monday could help seal Trump’s bid to become the Republican nominee to face Biden in November’s general election.

In recent months, the Biden team has faced growing calls to become more active and aggressive in highlighting the contrast with Trump, a pivot Biden has embraced at fundraising events.

Biden accused Trump of sacrificing U.S. democracy for power during a speech marking the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

In December, Trump urged his supporters to “go into” Philadelphia and two other Democratic-run cities to “guard the vote” in 2024, repeating his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in 2020 as justification for the call to action.

Biden’s campaign is searching for better ways to sell Biden’s economic accomplishments, dubbed “Bidenomics”, which has not resonated with voters.

It has focused its resources on boosting grassroots fundraising amid questions around its ability to bring in small-dollar donors, which often signal enthusiasm for a campaign.

The campaign said on Monday nearly 1 million supporters have made more than 2.3 million contributions since the campaign launched.

Such donors fueled Biden’s record-shattering $1 billion haul in 2020, with $700 million coming from small online donations.

The amount of money raised by Biden’s campaign cannot be directly compared to that of his Republican competitors since it includes party accounts that are under the control of Biden’s friends.

Republicans are devoting a portion of their campaign expenditures to their rivalry and have not yet selected a nominee.

According to a new poll issued earlier this month, Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, began the election year deadlocked as many Americans seem uninterested in their choices.