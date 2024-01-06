US Election: Biden Accuses Trump Of Seeking ‘Revenge, Retribution’

As the president placed the future of American democracy at the core of his reelection campaign, Joe Biden accused Republican Donald Trump and opponent in the 2024 election, of orchestrating the Jan. 6 attacks and planned retaliation against anyone attempting to punish him on Friday.

“He commanded the throng to battle fiercely. Regarding the 2021 attack, Biden stated, “And all hell was unleashed.” “Then, as usual, he let others handle the grubby tasks. He withdrew into the White House.

Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks with his first major campaign speech of the year, applying the heat on Trump as he pushes against questions about his handling of the U.S. economy and his age, 81. Trump is 77.

Whether Biden’s Friday speech will make an impact 10 months before Election Day in a politically polarized country where voters get news and information from wildly different sources remains to be seen.

But it set the tone and laid out the stakes of what is likely to be a bitter battle. Biden characterized Trump and his followers as dangerous outliers and asked Democrats, independents and “mainstream Republicans” who cherish U.S. democracy to back him.

“Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot,” he said.

Biden said Trump’s re-election bid is based on trying to seek “revenge and retribution” against his political enemies. He reminded Americans that Trump has called his opponents “vermin,” the “same exact language used in Nazi Germany.”

“How dare he? Who in God’s name does he think he is?” said Biden, lowering his voice to a whisper.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is currently leading the Republican field for the presidency, disputed his loss in the 2020 election, which incited hundreds of his followers to storm the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Five people lost their lives and numerous police officers were hurt in the unsuccessful attempt to block the official certification of the outcome.

Additionally, Biden chastised Republicans for softening their stance on Trump, stating that “there was no doubt about the truth” following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and that some Republican members of Congress and Fox News pundits have both openly and privately denounced the insurrection.

“But now as time has gone on politics, fear, and money have all intervened. And those MAGA voices who know the truth about Trump and January 6th have abandoned the truth and abandoned our democracy,” Biden said.

Republicans challenging Trump in the 2024 nominating contest have mostly steered clear of criticizing Trump’s actions on that day, as opinion polls show Republican voters are less likely to blame Trump for his actions on Jan. 6 than they were three years ago.

Before his speech at a community college in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Biden took a tour of the Valley Forge site of George Washington’s Revolutionary War-era winter headquarters in the bitterly cold months of late 1777 and early 1778.

In his speech, Biden contrasted Trump’s bid to hang on to power to the example set by Washington, who stepped down willingly after two terms as the first U.S. president.

Biden returned again and again to Jan. 6, including a vivid description of what transpired that day, including protestors calling for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence. People died because Trump’s lies “brought a mob to Washington,” he said.

In excerpts of a speech expected in Sioux Center, Iowa, later Friday, Trump called Biden’s record “an unbroken streak of weakness, incompetence, corruption and failure. That’s why Crooked Joe is staging his pathetic fearmongering campaign event in Pennsylvania today.”

Ahead of Biden’s speech, the Trump campaign released an ad accusing Biden of being “the true destroyer of democracy” citing special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

Smith, a veteran prosecutor known for pursuing mob bosses, has charged Trump with conspiring to illegally subvert the results of the 2020 election. Trump has been charged in four separate criminal cases, with his first trial likely as soon as March.

Biden’s attorney general Merrick Garland said Friday his department was “upholding the rule of law and we are protecting the American people.” Biden has declined to comment on Trump’s legal troubles but has said he has no doubt that the Republican supported insurrection.

As president, Biden has warned about the future of U.S. democracy before, including on the first anniversary of Jan. 6, and in a fiery Sept. 2022 speech where he called Trump and his Republican followers extremists who threatened to take the country backwards.

The 2024 race is expected to be closely contested, and Biden aides see Pennsylvania, home to Biden’s Scranton birthplace, as a must-win state. He won in 2020 with 50.01% of the vote. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania with 48.58% of the vote.

Biden’s arguments have done little to soothe his own supporters’ concerns about the state of the economy or his age, 81.