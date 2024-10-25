US Election: Beyoncé To Join Kamala Harris’ Campaign Rally

Share

American singer and songwriter, Beyoncé is set to appear alongside the United States (US) Vice President and Democratic candidate in the forthcoming election, Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Houston on Friday.

It would be recalled that since Harris took the Democratic ticket, the Vice President’s team has been working behind the scenes to negotiate a joint appearance before election day.

READ ALSO

Beyonce also gave permission for her song “Freedom” to be used as the campaign’s official anthem.

The Friday appearance in Houston, where Beyoncé will appear with Willie Nelson, is designed to be one of the biggest closing acts of the campaign.

It remains an open question whether Taylor Swift will join Harris, given she is back in the United States for the final swing of her Eras Tour.

Share

Please follow and like us: