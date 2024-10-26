US Election: Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Share

American singer and songwriter, Beyoncé on Friday, endorsed the United States (US) Vice President, Kamala Harris for President at a campaign rally at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

The singer who wore a black blazer dress took the stage to address thousands of crowds at the rally in support of Harris ahead of the November 5 Presidential election.

Speaking to the crowd, Beyonce stressed the need to vote for freedom, calling on American citizens to vote for the Democratic candidate.

READ ALSO

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician.

“I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” Beyoncé said.

Campaign officials said over 30,000 people attended the rally, Harris’ biggest campaign event yet.

Harris was in Texas to discuss reproductive rights and support U.S. Rep. Colin Allred in his attempt to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz.

Share

Please follow and like us: