November 5, 2024
US Election: Adin Ross Places $1m Bet On Trump To Win

Famous American streamer and social media influencer, Adin Ross has placed a $1 million bet on the Republican candidate, Donald Trump to win the ongoing United States (US) presidential election.

Adin Ross who made this pledge while sharing the slip of the bet via Instagram on Monday said Trump is the best candidate for America.

He wrote, “Put a million on President Trump, the only candidate for America that makes sense. Trump 2024.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump will face the Democratic Party’s candidate, Kamala Harris, in a tight contest on Tuesday, November 5.

It would be recalled that Harris emerged as the Democratic Party’s candidate after President Joe Biden stepped down as the party’s candidate in July and endorsed her.

