US Economy Grows At Fastest Pace In 2 Years

The US economy picked up speed over the three months to September, as consumer spending jumped and exports increased. The world’s largest economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.3%, up from 3.8% in the previous quarter.

That was better than expected, and marked the strongest growth in two years.

The report, which had been delayed by the US government shutdown, sheds light on an economy that has been buffeted by dramatic changes to trade and immigration policies, as well as persistent inflation and cuts to government spending, reports the BBC.

But while that has led to sharp swings in some areas, such as imports and exports, the underlying economy has maintained solid momentum, outperforming many forecasts.