New Telegraph

December 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. US Economy Grows…

US Economy Grows At Fastest Pace In 2 Years

The US economy picked up speed over the three months to September, as consumer spending jumped and exports increased. The world’s largest economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.3%, up from 3.8% in the previous quarter.

That was better than expected, and marked the strongest growth in two years.

The report, which had been delayed by the US government shutdown, sheds light on an economy that has been buffeted by dramatic changes to trade and immigration policies, as well as persistent inflation and cuts to government spending, reports the BBC.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

But while that has led to sharp swings in some areas, such as imports and exports, the underlying economy has maintained solid momentum, outperforming many forecasts.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

‘A Miracle’: Officer Shot In Head During Bondi Attack Home From Hospital
Read Next

3 Killed After Russia Launches ‘Massive’ Attack Across Ukraine