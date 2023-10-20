US Eases Venezuela Oil Sanctions After Election Deal

The United States is easing sanctions on Venezuela af- ter the South American country’s government and opposition agreed to have next year’s election monitored by international observers.

Sanctions will be eased on Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold sectors. The next election in Venezuela has been scheduled for the second half of next year. Other sanctions imposed over the suppression of protests and the erosion of democracy remain in place, reports the BBC.

Washington has cautioned that the relaxation could be reversed if the electoral pact collapses. A new general license issued by the US treasury department authorised Venezuela, which had been under hefty sanctions since 2019, to produce and export oil to its chosen markets for the next six months. No time limit has been specified regarding the gold sector.