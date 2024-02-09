US Drone Kills Iran-Backed Militia Leader in Baghdad

A senior commander of an Iran-backed militia has been killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. A leader of Kataib Hezbollah and two of his guards were in a vehicle when it was targeted in the east of the Iraqi capital.

All three of them died. The Pentagon said the commander was responsible for directing attacks on American forces in the region.

The US has linked the militia to a drone attack in Jordan that killed three US troops last month. In the wake of that attack, Kataib Hezbollah said it was suspending attacks on American troops to prevent “embarrassment” to the Iraqi government.

Wednesday night’s drone raid happened in Baghdad’s Mashtal neighbourhood, sparking several loud explosions, reports the BBC.