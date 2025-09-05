US Donates $32.5m To Avert Hunger Crisis In N’West, N’East

President Donald Trump has approved $32.5 million to help Nigeria avert a hunger crisis in the troubled North West and North East. Increased attacks on communities in the regions by terrorists and Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have claimed the lives of many farmers, with many denied access to their farms, and many families displaced from their homes. The situation is the same in North Central, where Fulani herdsmen have killed farmers and destroyed their farmlands.

The United States had suspended most aid through the United States Agency for International Development; however, the donation to Nigeria represents a rare shift in the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

District Judge Amir Ali ruled in Washington on Wednesday that the government could single-handedly slash billions of dollars of foreign aid appropriated by the US Congress.

The court ruled that the White House could not withhold about $4 billion in funds approved by Congress for foreign assistance through international assistance agencies such as USAID. In a statement, the US Embassy said the $32.5 million donation would provide food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced people in conflictaffected areas.

It said: “The World Food Programme Nigeria, with the US government’s contribution of $32.5 million, will provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced persons across conflict-affected areas. “With the US government’s donation, the World Food Programme Nigeria will provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across North East and North West Nigeria.

“This includes complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers.” WFP, funded entirely by voluntary donations from governments, corporations, and private individuals, is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

The US is, by far, the largest single donor to the WFP, as it consistently provides a significant portion of its funding each year, contributing more than $2.9 billion in 2023 alone. And in a related development, the United Nations has shut down a critical air service in Nigeria’s northeast over severe funding shortages.

“In 2024, UNHAS fixedwing flights carried more than 9,000 passengers. Already this year, 4,500 humanitarian staff have relied on the service to reach affected areas. “UNHAS cannot continue without funding: $5.4 million is needed to remain operational for the next six months. Without this funding, the humanitarian response in north-east Nigeria risks being cut off from the very people it is meant to serve.

“For nine years, the service has transported humanitarian staff, medical supplies, and critical cargo to and from the epicentre of the crisis in Borno and Yobe states,” Dujarric told reporters. “In a country that has experienced 16 years of conflict, where road transport remains extremely dangerous, air transport is essential.”

The shutdown comes as the World Food Programme faces dire financial shortfalls. In July, the agency warned it might be forced to suspend emergency food and nutrition aid for 1.3 million people in northeastern Nigeria.

The closure, announced by UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in New York on Wednesday, showed the growing strain on relief efforts as donor funding declines.