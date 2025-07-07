US Deports 8 Men To South Sudan After Legal Battle

The US has deported eight people to South Sudan following a legal battle that saw them diverted to Djibouti for several weeks.

The men – convicted of crimes, including murder, sexual assault and robbery – had either completed or were near the end of their prison sentences. Only one of the eight is from South Sudan. T

e rest are nationals of Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos and Mexico. US officials said most of their home countries had refused to accept them.

The Trump administration is working to expand its deportations to third countries, reports the BBC. It has deported people to El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Rwanda has confirmed discussions and Benin, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini and Moldova have been named in media reports as potential recipient countries.

A photo provided by the department of homeland security to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, showed the men on the plane, their hands and feet shackled. Officials did not say whether the South Sudanese government had detained them or what their fate would be.