US Democrats Sweep Key Votes As Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Race

Democrats notched major victories across the United States on Tuesday, in a series of closely watched local elections seen as the first major electoral verdict on President Donald Trump’s tumultuous second term in the White House.

New York City’s mayoral race has been billed as a fight for the future of the Democratic Party, while gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey and a California ballot measure have drawn national attention.

While Tuesday’s elections don’t involve the presidency or control of Congress, there are plenty of intriguing statewide and local races and ballot measures that could offer a window into the mood of the electorate heading into next year’s midterms.

Results so far have favoured Democrats in a major way. In New York City, voters elected Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old state Assembly member and democratic socialist, as their next mayor. Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who joined the race as an independent after losing in the Democratic primary. Democrats also won both of the governor’s races that were on the ballot.

Abigail Spanberger, a former U.S. representative, was elected in Virginia to replace outgoing Republican Glenn Youngkin. She will become the state’s first female governor.

Mikie Sherrill also comfortably won the governor’s race in New Jersey, keeping the state under Democratic control. Meanwhile, President Trump — who succeeded Obama in 2016 — claimed on his Truth Social network that there were “TWO REASONS” why “REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT”: “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN.”