US Delegation Commends APM Terminals Apapa For Meeting Global Standards

The United States Delegation on Trade Facilitation has commended APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, for meeting international operational standards and driving talent development in the country.

The commendation came during a facility tour in Apapa as part of a 10-day trade mission to Nigeria and Kenya, focused on climate, infrastructure, trade, and technology. The mission was organised by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), the Bay Area Council, and the University of California, Davis.

California’s Secretary of Transportation, Toks Omishakin, lauded APM Terminals for its investments and efficiency, describing the visit as an opportunity to deepen collaboration between California and Nigeria.

“The operations here are very impressive and progressive. From a staffing standpoint, I can see they have very high-calibre people capable of working effectively with our counterparts back in California,” Omishakin said.

He noted that global trade depends heavily on port efficiency, pointing out striking similarities between Nigerian port systems and those in the US. He further stressed California’s interest in partnerships to advance environmental sustainability in port operations, citing US initiatives such as onshore and offshore power systems that reduce idling emissions from ships.

Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, described the visit as a chance to strengthen Nigeria–California ties while reinforcing APM Terminals’ global approach to stakeholder engagement.

“The team has had the opportunity to see our quayside operations, learn about the history of Apapa, and observe how we have consistently improved our operations over the years,” Klinke said.

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, added that the Apapa operations reflect global APM Terminals’ standards, noting the company’s commitment to continuous innovation, international compliance, and collaboration for Nigeria’s economic growth.

Vice President of Global Programmes at the Bay Area Council, Alex Ford, also praised the facility, highlighting its role as a hub for both global trade and talent development.

“It meets the same standard of APM Terminals and Maersk internationally. I think it’s impressive that they are really trying to use this place to train talent for their larger global ecosystem,” Ford said.

With California home to the busiest ports in the Western Hemisphere, Los Angeles and Long Beach which together handle over 20 million TEUs annually, the delegation, which included Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Dilpreet Sidhu, noted that partnerships with Nigeria could open new opportunities in trade, technology exchange, and climate-conscious innovation.