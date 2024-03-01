New Telegraph

March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US ‘Deeply Troubled’…

US ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Ghana’s Anti-lgbtq+ Bill

The United States has said it is “deeply troubled” by the passing in Ghana of a stringent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which it said threatens constitutional freedoms.

“The bill would also undermine Ghana’s valuable public health, media and civic spaces, and economy,” the US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said in a statement. It has called for the “review of the constitutionality of the bill”.

The new bill passed on Wednesday imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+. It also imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups, reports the BBC. The passing of the bill has been criticised by rights organisations and other groups.

Read Previous

Sanginga Seeks Collaborations To Tackle Food Challenges
Read Next

French Senate Backs Enshrining Right to Abortion in Constitution