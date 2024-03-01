US ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Ghana’s Anti-lgbtq+ Bill

The United States has said it is “deeply troubled” by the passing in Ghana of a stringent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which it said threatens constitutional freedoms.

“The bill would also undermine Ghana’s valuable public health, media and civic spaces, and economy,” the US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said in a statement. It has called for the “review of the constitutionality of the bill”.

The new bill passed on Wednesday imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+. It also imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups, reports the BBC. The passing of the bill has been criticised by rights organisations and other groups.