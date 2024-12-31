US Court Upholds Sexual Abuse Verdict Against Trump

Share

On Monday, a Federal Court of Appeal upheld a $5 million civil verdict that found the incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump is liable for defaming and sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

According to the report, the three-judge panel at the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump’s arguments for a new trial.

New Telegraph gathered that the court ruled that evidence including testimony from other accusers as well as the infamous Access Hollywood tape that captured him boasting about how it was normal for him to grab women by the pussy was properly admitted.

It would be recalled that the May 2023 verdict found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a New York department store dressing room in about 1996, 20 years before winning his first presidency.

Though the jury stopped short of calling the case a rape. The verdict included $2.02m for sexual assault and $2.98m for defaming Carroll in an October 2022 social media post where he called her allegations a “hoax”

Trump has consistently denied all allegations, claiming he never met Carroll and that she was “not my type”.

The case is expected to continue even after Trump takes office for his second presidency on 20 January 2025

