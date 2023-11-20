US Court To Hear Trump Gag Order In Election Conspiracy

In his bid to get back to the White House, former President of the United States (US), Donald Trump’s lawyers are set to square it off on Monday in a federal appeals court in Washington to debate the validity of the gag order placed on Trump in the criminal case accusing him of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

The U.S. Judge sitting in Washington Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, imposed the ban after she found that Trump’s public statements and social media posts could influence witnesses and lead to threats against lawyers and other public officials.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has criticized the gag order as a constraint on his free speech rights in his election bid.

New Telegraph reported a similar restriction in a separate civil business fraud case in New York which has been temporarily lifted by a state appeals court judge last week. He promptly resumed his attacks on a court clerk involved in the case.

In social media posts and presidential campaign appearances, Trump has said court officials and others involved in his legal battles are politically biased, leading to fears that his targets could face physical threats from his supporters.

READ ALSO:

The gag order in the federal case allows Trump and his lawyers to criticise the Justice Department, but they are not allowed to target prosecutors, court staff and other potential witnesses. It has been suspended during Trump’s appeal.

The case is set to go to trial in March 2024, during the height of the Republican nominating contest to take on Biden in the November 2024 presidential election. Opinion polls show the former President Donald Trump is leading his Republican rivals by a wide margin.

Trump is charged with conspiring to interfere with the official tally of the 2020 presidential race, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has accused Biden’s administration of weaponising the U.S. legal system against him.

The indictment by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump and his allies of promoting false claims the election was rigged, pressuring officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Biden.

Trump has also pleaded not guilty in three other criminal cases, including a Georgia case that also charges him with conspiring to overturn the election.