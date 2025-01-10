US Court Rejects Trump Bid To Halt Sentencing

Share

The United States (US) Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the incoming President, Donald Trump’s last-minute bid to halt his sentencing scheduled for Friday, January 10 in the criminal hush-money case .

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had urged the top court to consider whether he was entitled to an automatic stay of his sentencing, but the justice rejected the application by 5-4.

Reacting to the development, Trump noted that, the case was a disgrace, and said the Supreme Court decision was fair

