US Court Rejects Trump Bid To Halt Sentencing

The United States (US) Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the incoming President, Donald Trump’s last-minute bid to halt his sentencing scheduled for Friday, January 10 in the criminal hush-money case.
New Telegraph recalls that Trump had urged the top court to consider whether he was entitled to an automatic stay of his sentencing, but the justice rejected the application by 5-4.
Reacting to the development, Trump noted that, the case was a disgrace, and said the Supreme Court decision was fair
READ ALSO
He said, “It’s a judge that shouldn’t have been on the case, they can have fun with their political opponent”.
“The pathetic, dying remnants of the Witch Hunts against me will not distract us.”
Recall that, Trump was found guilty of falsifying records to disguise reimbursements for a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels as legal expenses in 2016.
Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, has indicated he will not consider a jail term for Trump.