US Court Orders Varsity to Release Tinubu’s Academic Records

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has asked the Chicago State University (CSU) to release President Bola Tinu- bu’s academic records. Judge Jeffrey Gilbert gave the ruling on Tuesday following Atiku Abubakar’s application.

The court ordered the university to provide "all relevant and non-privileged documents" to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential poll within two days.

The ruling acknowledged Tinubu’s lawyers’ argument against lifting their client’s privacy privilege and clarified that only “non-privileged documents” should be produced.

“This matter is before the Court on Atiku Abubakar’s Application Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1782 for an Order Directing Discovery from Chicago State University for Use in a Foreign Proceeding (“Application”) [ECF No. 1]. For the reasons discussed below, the application is granted,” Gilbert said.

Former Vice President Ati- ku had initiated the legal action seeking an order to compel the university to release Tinubu’s academic records. The ruling came barely two weeks after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) affirmed Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku and his Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, who also contested the presidential election, have filed 86 grounds of appeal at the Supreme Court to nullify the PEPT’s judgment. The two candidates in separate appeals filed on Tuesday, asked the apex court to set aside the ruling and nullify Tinubu’s election, describing the verdict as erroneous.

Atiku’s appeal was hinged on 35 grounds in which he faulted the tribunal’s ruling on electronic transmission of results, Federal Capital Territory votes, and other key planks. Obi faulted the September 6 judgment on 51 grounds.