US Court Delays Release Of Tinubu’s Academic Records

The United States Court in charge of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s petition against Presidential Bola Tinubu has agreed to stay an order requiring Chicago State University (CSU) to release the academic records in two days.

Jeffrey Gilbert, US magistrate judge for the Northern District of Illinois, had granted Atiku’s request for the release of the records and had given the university 48 hours ultimatum to turn them in.

New Telegraph reports that Gilbert’s order would have required CSU to submit the documents by the end of Thursday.

However, during an emergency hearing on Thursday, Nancy Maldonado, US district judge, agreed to extend the deadline.

Maldonado asked counsels of both sides to file additional arguments by next Thursday.

Tinubu’s lawyers had argued that Gilbert’s decision needed to be reviewed by a district judge, and that request was granted by Maldonado.

Mindful of legal deadlines in Nigeria, Maldonado admitted that she “will have a busy weekend”.

“The issue is of process and rules. I’m a rule person; that’s why I’m a judge. This case is quite involved. I am aware of the stakes. It’s more important to me to get this right,” she said.

Tinubu’s credentials show that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and management.

However, there have been allegations bordering on discrepancies with Tinubu’s certificate.

In the suit filed before the US district court, Abubakar prayed that the court should subpoena Tinubu’s files domiciled with CSU.

Abubakar said the files will settle the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s academic background.

The president, through his counsel, had filed a counter-application opposing the request for the release of his academic records.

Tinubu had also sought to be joined in the suit because it is his personal information that is being required.

“Mr Tinubu should be allowed to join or intervene because he has a direct personal interest in the records sought, his interests are not fully represented or protected by Respondent Chicago State University, and his interests will be affected if he is not permitted to join or intervene,” the motion filed by Christopher Carmichael, Tinubu’s lawyer, reads.

Abubakar had filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgment of the tribunal that affirmed Tinubu’s election.

The timeframe for filing a petition at the supreme court, from the day of the tribunal’s verdict, is 14 days. Meaning that the deadline elapsed on September 20.

At the hearing on Thursday, Michael Hayes, CSU attorney, said the university wants clarity and is ready to provide the requested documents as soon as the legal issues are resolved.

“We don’t have a dog in this fight,” Hayes said.

Hayes added that the university has amassed significant legal fees and unwarranted bad publicity “because of the political fight in a foreign land”.