US Court Clears Cardi B Of $24m Assault Charge

A Los Angeles jury has cleared American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, of assault charges in a $24 million civil lawsuit filed by a security guard who claimed she attacked her with a fingernail outside a doctor’s office in 2018.

The trial began last week in Alhambra, centring on allegations made by Emani Ellis that Cardi B cut her cheek with a 3-inch fingernail and spat on her during an encounter outside an obstetrician’s office.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened when Cardi B was four months pregnant with her first child, which was not of public knowledge, and the medical office closed for that day to keep it private.

During the trial, Cardi B gave testimony about the confrontation, denying the allegations and describing how the security guard followed her, filmed her on her phone, and refused to give her personal space.

Ellis said the encounter “traumatised” her, but after deciding for just about an hour, the jury found Cardi B not liable for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and false imprisonment.

Following the judgement, Cardi B spoke to reporters, saying, “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”

She also urged her fans to respect the privacy of Ellis and her family now that the case was resolved.

In a separate moment of controversy after the trial, Cardi B, visibly pregnant, confronted a reporter who asked disrespectful questions about her personal life.

The exchange included the reporter asking, “Cardi, insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the 4th time. Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefa and Big?”

To which Cardi B sharply responded by throwing a pen at the reporter, saying firmly, “Stop disrespecting me. Don’t disrespect me.”

She went on to challenge the reporter directly: “Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, that you get to ask me those kinds of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you to respect women.”