US Court Blocks Trump’s Move To Remove Democratic Board Members

On Monday, the Federal Appeal Court of the United States (US) halted President Donald Trump’s attempts to remove Democratic members from two key federal labour boards in a ruling that has stirred political and legal conversations in Washington.

New Telegraph reports that the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 7-4 decision, set aside an earlier judgment by a three-judge panel delivered in March.

That ruling had paused lower court orders which originally blocked Trump from ousting Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board.

This new development restores the decisions of two lower court judges, who upheld laws that prevent the U.S. president from dismissing members of these independent boards at will.

Legal analysts in the U.S. say the ruling complicates ongoing court cases that could significantly test the limits of presidential powers, particularly concerning agencies that are supposed to function independently from the White House.

At the time of filing this report, neither the White House nor the legal representatives of Wilcox and Harris had commented on the ruling.

The matter continues to draw interest globally, as it underscores the ongoing legal challenges and institutional debates around executive authority in the United States.

