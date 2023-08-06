US Consulate Supports First Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon

Last week, the U.S. Consulate General supported the first Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon that brought together women-led organisations, climate-tech entrepreneurs as well as representatives from public and private sectors, who are leading efforts to combat climate change in their communities.

The Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon was organised by Shelley Taylor, a Silicon Valley technology veteran, and Folawemi Umunna, an alumna of the U.S. Department of State-funded International Visitors Leadership Program, with support from the U.S. Consulate General Lagos.

At the event, U.S. Consulate Deputy Political and Economic Chief, Kenise Hill, noted that including women in climate action would help create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

Hill explained that the shared priority of protecting the environment was another example of the close relationship and cooperation that exists between the people of Nigeria and the United States.

“Climate change is a threat that sees no borders,” Hill said.

“We’re glad to enable this dialogue that gives voice to the women with lived experience of climate impacts and to facilitate their collaboration with women who have developed strategies for creating greater resilience to find shared solutions to our global, shared challenge of climate change,” she added.

Taylor, Convener of the Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon, explained that climate change exacerbated gender inequalities and developmental gaps.

She noted that women had a unique perspective on environmental issues as they often bear the brunt of climate shocks and stresses.

“One of the goals of the Climate Resilience Salons is to help some of the women working in nonprofits to transform their work into businesses where they can generate profits from climate solutions, increasing their family wealth and influence in society.

“Existing climate tech founders need help scaling their solutions into other regions and across borders too,” Taylor added.

Climate Resilience Salon is a coalition of partners who come together in different countries and regions to support women in finding solutions to climate impacts through events and a growing supportive network.

Environmental conservation is central to the Biden-Harris Administration’s foreign and domestic policy. As such, the U.S. Mission supports initiatives that protect the environment.