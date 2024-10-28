US Consulate Supports Artist Exchange Programme To Celebrate 50-Year Sister Cities Partnership

Share

In commemoration of the 50-year Sister Cities partnership between Lagos and Atlanta, the US Consulate-General in Lagos, in collaboration with Rele Arts Foundation, has launched the LagosAtlanta Artist Exchange to further deepen the artistic collaborations between the two dynamic cities.

Two Atlanta-based artists, Myra Greene and Artemus Jenkins, arrived in Lagos earlier this month for the LagosAtlanta Artist Exchange residency. Greene and Jenkins have been conducting research, collaborating with local artists, and creating works that reflect the rich cultural ties between the two sister cities.

Greene, an accomplished photographer and textile artist, will showcase her work titled New Myths as part of the Afropolis Festival. Her exhibition will open today at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Onikan.

Similarly, Jenkins, a filmmaker and photographer, whose work explores the intersection of West African and African American cultures, will present a solo exhibition titled GITYUSUMPROTECTION at Angels and Muse Art Studio in Ikoyi, with an opening on October 31.

