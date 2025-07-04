US Consulate Partners Ogun Govt On ICT, Unveils ‘Window On America’ Project

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has challenged Nigerian youths to leverage the enormous opportunities available in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to make themselves self-reliant and relevant in the future.

The governor made the call yesterday at the unveiling of ‘Window on America’, an ICT project initiated by the American Consulate office in collaboration with GFA Technologies at the Ogun State Tech Hub, Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

He said the establishment of the American Window at the Ogun State Tech Hub is the product of a visionary publicprivate partnership involving the Ogun State Government through the Bureau of Information Technology, the forwardthinking GFA Technologies group, and the US mission.

According to the governor, the initiative is dynamic and inclusive space created to serve as a bridge between the aspirations of the youths and the global opportunities that await them.

Ogun State, the governor observed, understands the transformative power of digital innovation in driving sustainable economic growth, generating employment, and enhancing the quality of life of the citizenry.

He said: “This understanding is what has led us to make considerable investments in our digital infrastructure, ranging from fibre optic connectivity to digital literacy initiatives and innovation clusters across the state.

“This initiative represents more than a space; it is a platform for knowledge exchange, skills development, and peerto-peer collaboration between our young minds and their counterparts not just in the United States but in the entire world.

This is where global ideas and ideals converge with local ambitions.” Abiodun said the project testifies to the administration’s firm belief in collaboration over competition and the idea that innovations thrive while borders are widened by a shared vision.