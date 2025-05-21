US Consulate, Foundation Inaugurate Adegbite Fellowship for Young Nigerian Journalists

Share

The US Consulate General in Lagos and the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) have launched the Adejumobi Adegbite Fellowship for Young Journalists, a programme designed to support early-career Nigerian journalists.

The fellowship honours the late Adejumobi Adegbite, a journalist and Information Specialist at the US Consulate Lagos, who passed away in July 2023.

With support from the US Consulate General, the fellowship targets emerging journalists with up to five years of experience across TV, radio, print, and online media.

FIJ aims to equip 10 journalists with skills in investigative, multimedia, ethical, and datadriven reporting through workshops and mentorship.

The selected fellows will receive mobile journalism tools, ongoing guidance, and mentorship to help them produce public interest stories.

US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Julie McKay, said: “Adegbite was an outstanding journalist and a valuable member of the US Consulate Public Diplomacy Section.

