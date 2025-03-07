US Consulate Creates Opportunities For 120 Emerging Technicians

Share

The US Consulate General Lagos has partnered with the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy to launch the Emerging Technicians Conference, an initiative designed to equip young Nigerian technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their trades and build sustainable businesses.

A diverse group of 120 emerging technicians from a range of technical fields such as plumbing, electrical work, automobile mechanics, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), solar systems design and installation; data science and web development were selected for the six-month mentorship programme.

Designed to foster entrepreneurial know-how, the conference provided participants with insights into the evolving landscape of indemand technical fields, the importance of continuous skills development, and the role of innovation in driving career success.

In addition, participants networked with industry professionals and gained practical knowledge on business management, branding and marketing, customer service, and basic accounting processes to improve access to future financing opportunities and scale their businesses.

Delivering opening remarks at the American Corner Ikeja, Acting US Consul General, JoEllen Gorg, highlighted the Mission’s longstanding commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in Nigeria.

Gorg noted that promoting economic resilience through technical training creates jobs and expands opportunities for young people; drives mutually beneficial innovation, trade, and investment; and builds a strong foundation for shared prosperity for both of our two countries.

“Technicians and artisans are vital to a thriving economy,” Acting Consul General Gorg said. “By providing entrepreneurship training, resources, and networking opportunities, we are championing high-quality craftsmanship and empowering the next generation of technicians to thrive in an everchanging job market.

As part of the conference, U.S. Consulate General Facilities Manager Cynthia Gwaro, alongside industry leaders such as Dr. Christiana Okenla, Head of Customer Relations at Equinix West Africa; and Zansi Adebowale, Key Accounts Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Daikin, shared valuable expertise and connected participants with resources to help them build successful businesses.

Omowale Ogunrinde, Executive Director of Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy, underscored the significance of aligning technical workforce training with rapid technological advancements.

“This initiative invests in one of Nigeria’s most valuable resources—its youth,” Ogunrinde said. “By nurturing local talent in key technical fields, we can accelerate innovation and economic growth.”

For Khadijat Ajagbe, an HVAC technician and program participant, the experience has been invaluable. “The Emerging Technicians Conference has equipped me with essential business and technical skills, from fostering industry connections to understanding how innovation drives business growth. Learning from experienced professionals has been truly impactful,” Ajagbe added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

