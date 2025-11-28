US Congressman Threatens Action Against FG Over Rev Ezekiel Dachomo’s Safety

Riley Moore, a United States Representative, has threatened the Nigerian Government, stating that they will be held respon – sible for any harm that happens to Rev Ezekiel Dachomo.

The US representative on his X handle, highlight – ed the warnings given by the Plateau State pastor who claimed he was being threatened by the Federal Government loyalists. Dachomo on his Facebook page had cried out over his safety, claiming that he was being coerced to keep quiet over the state of security in Plateau. Moore stated that Rev Dachomo had issued a warning about an attack but was ignored and silenced.

“I do want to highlight a case that just happened recently in Plateau State. We had a Pastor there who had warned the Nigerian government and said: ‘We are under imminent threat. We’re going to face an attack. If you don’t send some forces here in the next 24 hours, we need help.

Please come here and help us’. “The Nigerian govern – ment not only ignored it, but they literally put out a press release about it, calling it fake news, hy – perbole, and being overblown. Well, 13 people lost their lives the next day,” he claimed.

Moore also warned that Dachomo’s safety must not be compromised, adding that action will be taken if anything happens to the Reverend. “How can you trust a government that doesn’t even show up when you ask them to?

How are you supposed to trust your life with something like that? You can’t. The US will hold the Nigerian government responsible if anything should happen to the Reverend,” he concluded.