US Congressman Presents Report On Alleged Persecution In Nigeria

The United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has released an official report on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria with suggested solutions to end the menace. Moore, on Monday, joined members of the US Congress House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs at the White House to formally present the comprehensive report.

Recounting the meeting at White House in a statement issued on his X handle, the US lawmaker expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for declaring Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) while presenting his report of the Congressional investigation, including his trip to Nigeria.

“Following today’s productive meeting at the White House, I want to thank President Trump for redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and for his Administration’s commitment to protecting our brothers and sisters in Christ from persecution and addressing the broader security challenges plaguing Nigeria. “Since President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a CPC and tasked me to lead a Congressional investigation, I have worked diligently with my colleagues to produce the report we presented today.

“I also want to thank House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, Vice Chair Mario DiazBalart, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and Congressman Chris Smith for their leadership on this comprehensive investigation and delivering this report to the White House.

“I travelled on a bipartisan delegation to Nigeria and saw with my own eyes the horrific atrocities Christians face, and the instability the Nigerian government must combat,” he said. Moore recalled the Congressional hearing, testimonies, and meeting with the Internally Displaced People, amongst others to get a clearer picture of the plight of Christians in Nigeria.

“Through Congressional hearings, expert testimony, meeting with Internally Displaced People, hearing from religious leaders, and engaging with high-level Nigerian government officials, we have provided a clear picture of the threat environment in Nigeria and the horrific persecution Christians face.

“This report outlines concrete steps to impose accountability measures, counter radical Islamic terrorism, and lays out a plan to work in coordination and cooperation with the Nigerian government to bring security to all the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Moore highlighted the key recommendations of the committee which were considered as concrete actions that will end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and counter growing extremist violence in the region. As contained in the statement, the US lawmaker proposed; “Establishment of a bilateral US– Nigeria security agreement to protect vulnerable Christian communities and dismantle jihadist networks.