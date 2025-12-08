US Congressman, Moore Visits Nigeria Amid Rising Concern Over Insecurity

United States Congressman, Riley Moore has confirmed his visit to Nigeria, stating that he arrived “in the name of the Lord and on behalf of the American people.”

Moore, who represents West Virginia’s 2nd District, disclosed in a post on X that he had concluded a “very productive Congressional visit,” which included engagements with government officials and on-the-ground stakeholders across the country.

The U.S. lawmaker revealed that his itinerary featured multiple meetings in Abuja as well as a visit to Benue State, one of the areas most affected by ongoing security challenges.

He said additional details about the mission would be released soon, describing the experience as meaningful and impactful. “Happy Sunday. God is great!” he added.

READ ALSO:

Moore’s trip comes at a sensitive time in U.S.–Nigeria relations.

Recently, U.S. President, Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) due to escalating insecurity, human rights concerns and persistent violent attacks in different regions of the country.

The designation places Nigeria under closer U.S. monitoring and increases diplomatic scrutiny over security and governance issues.

The congressman’s visit is seen as part of Washington’s heightened engagement with Nigeria as the United States evaluates the scale of insecurity and the government’s response.

His meetings with local communities and government officials are believed to focus on security cooperation, humanitarian conditions and potential areas of support.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has continued to battle violent conflicts, including communal attacks, kidnappings and banditry.

The U.S. Government has repeatedly emphasized the need for stronger protection of civilians and more decisive action from authorities.

Moore did not disclose the full list of officials he met, but his message suggests the visit was an official mission aimed at deepening understanding of Nigeria’s security situation and bilateral relations.