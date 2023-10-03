US Congressman Carjacked At Gun-Point

A United States (US) Congressman, Mr Henry Cuellar has been reportedly carjacked by three attackers in Washington DC.

However, the 68-year-old man was unhurt and his car was later recovered by police as this is the second assault on a member of Congress in the DC area this year.

Cuellar, who represents Texas’s 28th district, was held up at gunpoint not far from the US Capitol building on Monday.

His chief of staff released a statement saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, three armed assailants approached the congressman and stole his vehicle.

“Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

READ ALSO;

The robbery happened at 9.30 pm in the Navy Yard area, about a mile from the US Capitol, according to the Washington Post. Police later recovered his car.

Democrat Angie Craig, a congresswoman for Minnesota, was attacked in her Washington apartment building in February.

She suffered bruises but was not seriously hurt.