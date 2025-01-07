US Congress Certifies Trump 2024 Election Win

Share

The United States Congress (US) has certified the President-elect, Donald Trump’s victory in November’s presidential election, clearing a final hurdle for his return to the White House as the 47th President of America.

New Telegraph reports that the ceremony in Congress officially validated the 2024 Electoral College results as announced on Monday, January 6.

Overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, who also serves as the president of the Senate, noted that the ceremony was a very important event.

“It was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power. ” Harris stated.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the certification, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social on Monday and noted that it was a big moment in history.

“Congress certifies our great election victory today – a big moment in history. MAGA!” “Make America Great Again,” he stated.

It would be recalled that the largely procedural affair marked a stark contrast with the last time Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes, on January 6, 2021.

During that ceremony, thousands of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to overturn then-President Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

Lawmakers were forced to evacuate as doors were smashed, police officers were attacked and one protester was shot to death while trying to enter a chamber through a broken window.

Share

Please follow and like us: