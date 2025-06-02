US Condoles Niger Govt Over Tragic Flood

Share

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria on Monday expressed sadness over the floods that struck Niger State, leaving at least 151 people dead and displacing more than 3,000 residents.

In a statement issued on its X handle, the US Mission conveyed condolences to the victims and praised the efforts of emergency responders.

“The US Mission is deeply saddened by the news of last Friday’s devastating floods that have impacted Niger State.

READ ALSO

“During this time of immense loss and hardship, our hearts are with all those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, displaced by loss of homes and livelihoods, or struggling to find shelter.

“We are holding in our thoughts you and the federal and state emergency workers who are working to provide relief and alleviate the effects of this disaster,” the statement read.

The disaster, which has triggered a significant humanitarian crisis, has destroyed over 260 homes as well as key infrastructure, including township roads and major bridges in Mokwa and Raba.

Share