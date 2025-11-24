US Condemns Mass Abduction Of Students, Teachers In Nigeria

The United States has condemned in strong terms the recent mass abduction of over 300 students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, Nigeria, as well as the kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, just days earlier.

The U.S. Bureau of African Affairs emphasized that those responsible must be swiftly captured and held accountable.

The statement urged the Nigerian government to take decisive action to protect Christians and ensure that all Nigerians can live, learn, and practice their faith freely without fear of violence or terror.

In response, U.S. Representative, Riley Moore expressed solidarity, stating: “We cannot turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters in Christ in Nigeria who are persecuted daily. No one should be targeted for their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The coordinated attacks on schools in Niger and Kebbi States highlight growing security concerns in Nigeria, particularly regarding the safety of students and educators.