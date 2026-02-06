US Condemns Kwara Attack, Expresses Condolences To Victims’ Families

The United States (US) has condemned the attack in Kwara State, Nigeria, which claimed the lives of over 100 people and many individuals unaccounted for.

In a statement on Friday, the US Mission Nigeria expressed condolences to the families of the Victims.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence.

“We welcome President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to protect villages in the area and his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice, the statement read.

It would be recalled that Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State was attacked by gunmen on Tuesday and reportedly led to the deaths of about 100 people.

Following the incident, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday night to brief him on the situation.

In response, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve against extremism.

“Nigeria will never surrender its people to extremism and terrorism masquerading as faith,” the President vowed.

Also the President has ordered the deployment of an army battalion to the affected local government.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly and beastly attack. The gunmen are heartless for choosing soft targets in their doomed campaign of terror. Their actions offend our humanity, our faith, and our shared values as a nation.

“Yesterday, I directed the immediate deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following the horrific attack on innocent villagers in Worro,” the President said.