US Condemns Killing Of Kaduna Rev. Father

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria, on Friday, expressed deep distress over the tragic killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State.

New Telegraph recalls that Okechukwu, who was kidnapped on Tuesday and later found dead, served as the pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

Reacting to the tragic death, the mission condemned the brutal act of violence and offered heartfelt condolences to Father Okechukwu’s family, congregation, and community.

The mission described the loss as immeasurable and extended its thoughts to those affected during this difficult time.

Furthermore, the US mission called on Nigerian authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The statement reads, “The US Mission is distressed by the brutal and senseless killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, congregation, and community of Father Okechukwu, who have suffered an immeasurable loss. “Our thoughts are with them during this time of profound grief. We call on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

