US Committed To Assisting Akwa Ibom, Others –Will Stevens

The United States Government has restated her commitment to assisting Akwa Ibom State and other sub-national governments in Nigeria towards achieving economic growth and prosperity.

Consul General of the United States to Nigeria, the Honorable Will Stevens, gave this indication, on Friday, February 2, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Umo Eno at the Government House in Uyo.

Reiterating the call for robust partnership, earlier made by the U. S. Secretary of State, Tony Blinken during his visit to Nigeria last week, the Consul General commended the government of Akwa Ibom state for the incredible work done to combat the scourge of COVID-19 and HIV AIDS, as well as issues around climate change and the extractive industry.

Stevens, who congratulated the Governor for emerging victorious at the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial polls, which he stated was free, fair and credible, also lauded Pastor Eno for his vision in education and other developmental strides he has recorded since inauguration eight months ago.

On his part, Governor Umo Eno, who thanked the Consul General, for finding time to visit the state, spoke of his government’s readiness to collaborate further with American investors in the areas of oil and gas, blue economy, agriculture and tourism.

The Governor thereafter, led the Consul General on an inspection of Christ the King Model Primary School, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, which is due for inauguration at the end of this month.