US Commercial Service, Others Host Workshop On Digital Investments

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Commercial Service Liaison Office to the African Development Bank (AfDB) and U.S. Commercial Service in Nigeria, in partnership with the American Business Council and the AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department, hosted the Discover AfDB workshop, focusing on the bank’s recent investments in the digital space.

This event, held at Microsoft’s Lagos office, convened over 70 U.S. companies operating in Ni – geria. This marks the second time the Discover AfDB series is held in Lagos, as part of a broader initiative to expand private sector outreach on behalf of the U.S.

Commercial Liaison Office to the AfDB. The Discover AfDB event, moderated by Elvire Kodio, U.S. Department of Commerce’s Associate Liaison to the AfDB, aims to demystify the Bank and highlight upcoming business opportunities for U.S. companies.

Aligned with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy, the U.S. government, through the Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative, is dedicated to expanding digital access and creating supportive environments across Africa.

The AfDB’s investment in the digital economy in Nigeria, the largest economy in West Africa, served as a focal point for the event. The growth of Nigeria’s digital ecosystem offers tremendous opportunities to spur economic growth, promote inclusivity, and create jobs.

Welcoming participants to the event, Will Stevens, U.S. Consul General in Lagos, said: “The African Development Bank plays a crucial role in facilitating digital transformation across the continent and particularly here in Nigeria.

For U.S. companies, this presents a unique opportunity to collaborate with the AfDB, bringing expertise, technology, and innovation to Nigeria’s burgeoning digital landscape.”

