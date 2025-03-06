US Commerce Chief: Trump Will ‘Probably’ Cut Mexico, Canada Tariffs

Share

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said President Donald Trump will “probably” announce a deal to reduce tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“Both the Canadians and Mexicans were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they’ll do better” on reducing the flow of the synthetic opioid fentanyl into the US, Lutnick said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

But Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly told the BBC’s Newsnight that her office had not been contacted about the plan, reports the BBC.

Canada and Mexico announced retaliatory import levies on the US after Washington’s 25% tariffs on its two neighbours came into effect on Tuesday

