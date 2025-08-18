US Commends Nigeria Over Capture Of Wanted Ansaru Terror Leaders

The United States Mission in Nigeria has hailed the Nigerian Government and security forces for the successful arrest of two notorious Ansaru terrorist leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda).

The mission on Monday described the development as “a significant step forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism.”

The commendation followed the Nigerian Government’s announcement of a major breakthrough in its counterterrorism efforts with the capture of the two wanted terrorists, who had been on the most-wanted lists of Nigeria, the US, UK, and the United Nations.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, confirmed that the terrorists were apprehended in a high-risk, intelligence-led operation conducted between May and July 2025.

He noted that the arrests represented “the most decisive blow against Ansaru since its inception.”

According to Ribadu, Abu Bara’a served as the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, coordinating terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and masterminding several kidnappings and armed robberies to fund terrorism.

Mamuda, on the other hand, acted as his Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander, leading the “Mahmudawa cell” around Kainji National Park and training under jihadist instructors in Libya between 2013 and 2015.

The captured leaders were behind several high-profile attacks, including: The 2022 Kuje prison break, attack on the Niger uranium facility, 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, Magajin Garin Daura and the abduction of the Emir of Wawa

They also maintained strong operational links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, especially in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Ribadu stressed that the capture of Abu Bara’a and Mamuda has decapitated Ansaru’s leadership, effectively dismantling its central command.

He added that the operation paves the way for the total annihilation of the Al-Qaeda-linked franchise in Nigeria.

Formed in January 2012 as a Boko Haram splinter group, Ansaru initially presented itself as a “humane alternative” but quickly turned to attacking security forces, civilians, and infrastructure.

The group pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and entrenched itself in northern Nigerian cities and forest enclaves.