US Coast Guard seeks Nigeria’s removal from the list of CoE countries

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has said that it will work with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to reduce or end the Conditions of Entry (CoE) regime for vessels from Nigeria to the United States. It was revealed that for vessels leaving Nigeria to undergo stringent port controls before being granted access to US ports have had adverse effect on the aggregate shipping economies of Nigeria. Also, the delays have led to additional costs that strain an already present high freight cost within the Gulf of Guinea. However, the USCG noted that it was committed to Nigeria’s quest to implementing the International Ships and Ports Security (ISPS) Facility Code in line with acceptable global best practice. The leader of the US Coast Guard, Lt. Cdr. Jonna L. Clouse, disclosed this in Lagos while on a working visit to the headquarters of the Agency. She noted that engaging NIMASA on a constant basis would ensure more ports and jetties in the country implement ISPS Code, thus enhancing safety of the entire Nigerian maritime domain. Clouse said: “We are in Nigeria to assess the level of compliance with the International Ships and Ports Security (ISPS) Facility Code. Our desire is to enhance cooperation between the Nigerian maritime sector and the United States Coast Guard. “We will also offer our expertise to NIMASA in closing identified gaps. We hope to work with NIMASA and reduce or end the Conditions of Entry regime for vessels from Nigeria to the United States.” She commended the NIMASA management for efforts made in cooperating with the USCG. However, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that due to the dynamism of maritime threats and patterns, NIMASA had been fortunate to have peer review partners that create avenues for developing capacities needed for effective ISPS Code implementation. The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that

