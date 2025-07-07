US City Proclaims Ijaw Day As Diasporans Honour Jonathan, Diri, Fubara, Clark, Others

The City of Houston in Texas, United States of America, has proclaimed July 5 as Ijaw Convention Day.

The proclamation signed by the city’s Mayor, John Whitmire, was presented to the Ijaw National Congress of the Americas (INC-A) on Saturday during the award night and unveiling of the Ijaw Cultural and Heritage Centre as part of activities of its three-day second Ijaw Global Convention with the theme:

“Effective Leadership in Ijaw Nation,” held at the Marriott Hotel in Westchase. The document was received by the Governor-General of the Ijaw nation and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe, alongside the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, and the INC-A Chairman, Mr. Ken Anga.

Whitmire described the Ijaw community in Houston and across the United States as “a vibrant and growing segment of the NigerianAmerican disaspora, contributing significantly to business, education, energy, healthcare, culture, and civic life – particularly in the Greater Houston area.”

The mayor, who acknowledged the contribution of the Ijaw people to the city’s cultural diversity and spirit of enterprise, also noted that the convention was a vital platform for cultural preservation, unity, and international collaboration as it strengthens the historical and socio-political ties between the Ijaw people and the broader African diaspora.

Speaking through Akpe, his Chief of Staff, Diri said the proclamation was heart – warming and that acknowledging the positive contributions of the Ijaw people in Houston and other states would strengthen the bonds of unity and economic ties between Nigeria and the United States.

The Bayelsa governor urged his kinsmen to continue to be great ambassadors of the ethnic nationality in their adopted country while also contributing to economic growth and development back home.

He also commended the INC and the INC-A for a wellorganised convention and pledged the support of the Bayelsa government to activities that promote and positively project the Ijaw nationality at home and in the disaspora.