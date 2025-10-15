US-China Trade Tensions Back As Port Fees Take Effect

The US and China began charging new port fees on each other’s ships yesterday, as trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies increase.

China says its levies aim to safeguard the country’s shipping industry from “discriminatory” measures and apply to US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels but not Chinesebuilt ships.

It comes in retaliation to US fees on Chinese ships, which Washington says are designed to support American shipping companies, reports the BBC. Beijing announced the levies last week alongside moves to tighten controls on its rare earth exports.

US President Donald Trump responded with a threat of an additional 100% tariff on China. Also yesterday, new US tariffs came into effect on imported timber, kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture, much of which comes from China.