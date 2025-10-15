New Telegraph

October 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. US-China Trade Tensions…

US-China Trade Tensions Back As Port Fees Take Effect

The US and China began charging new port fees on each other’s ships yesterday, as trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies increase.

China says its levies aim to safeguard the country’s shipping industry from “discriminatory” measures and apply to US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels but not Chinesebuilt ships.

It comes in retaliation to US fees on Chinese ships, which Washington says are designed to support American shipping companies, reports the BBC. Beijing announced the levies last week alongside moves to tighten controls on its rare earth exports.

US President Donald Trump responded with a threat of an additional 100% tariff on China. Also yesterday, new US tariffs came into effect on imported timber, kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture, much of which comes from China.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Indonesian MPS Get Extra Allowance Weeks After Angry Protests Over Perks
Read Next

French PM Backs Freezing Macron’s Pension Reform To Save Govt