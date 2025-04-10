Share

On Wednesday, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said the United States (US)-China tariff war could reduce trade in goods between the two economic giants by 80 per cent, pulling down the rest of the world economy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Donald Trump raised tariffs on China to 125 per cent on Wednesday, April 9, as the world’s two largest economies fought over retaliatory levies.

Speaking on the development, Okonjo-Iweala said the US and China accounted for three per cent of World Trade together, and she warned that the conflict could severely damage the global economic outlook.

“The escalating trade tensions between the United States and China pose a significant risk of a sharp contraction in bilateral trade.

“Our preliminary projections suggest that merchandise trade between these two economies could decrease by as much as 80 percent.

“It is critical for the global community to work together to preserve the openness of the international trading system.

“WTO members have agency to protect the open, rules-based trading system. The WTO serves as a vital platform for dialogue. Resolving these issues within a cooperative framework is essential.”

